18-Jul-2018 10:17 AM
Boeing: Commercial aviation services market worth USD8.8 trillion over next 20 years
Boeing forecast (17-Jul-2018) the commercial aviation services market will be valued at USD8.8 trillion over the next 20 years, with an annual growth rate of 4.2%. Key elements of the commercial aviation services market through 2037 include:
- Corporate and external: USD145 billion;
- Marketing and planning: USD540 billion;
- Flight operations: USD1115 billion;
- Maintenance and engineering: USD2365 billion;
- Ground and cargo operations: USD2365 billion. [more - original PR]