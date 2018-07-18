Become a CAPA Member
Boeing: Commercial aviation services market worth USD8.8 trillion over next 20 years

Boeing forecast (17-Jul-2018) the commercial aviation services market will be valued at USD8.8 trillion over the next 20 years, with an annual growth rate of 4.2%. Key elements of the commercial aviation services market through 2037 include:

  • Corporate and external: USD145 billion;
  • Marketing and planning: USD540 billion;
  • Flight operations: USD1115 billion;
  • Maintenance and engineering: USD2365 billion;
  • Ground and cargo operations: USD2365 billion. [more - original PR]

