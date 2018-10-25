Boeing Commercial Airplanes reports revenue falls in 3Q2018, but strong profit and margin gains

Boeing reported (24-Oct-2018) the following 3Q2018 and nine months highlights for its Commercial Airplanes segment:

3Q2018: Commercial aircraft deliveries: 190, -6% year-on-year. Revenue: USD15,276 million, -1%; Earnings from operations: USD2023 million, +34%; Operating margin: 13.2%, +3.4 percentage points;



3Q2018 Commercial Airplanes revenue of was relatively unchanged, reflecting lower deliveries largely offset by delivery mix. 3Q2018 operating margin increased, reflecting higher 787 margin and strong operating performance on production programmes. This was partially offset by USD112 million of cost growth on the KC-46 Tanker programme due to higher than expected effort to meet customer requirements to support delivery of the initial aircraft, as well as due to incremental delays in certification and testing. Boeing chairman, president and CEO Dennis Muilenburg reported the Commercial Airplanes team's "focus on execution across our production programs continued to drive outstanding performance and strong operating margins".