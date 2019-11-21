21-Nov-2019 8:00 AM
Boeing collects orders/commitments for 95 aircraft at the 2019 Dubai Airshow
Boeing announced (20-Nov-2019) it collected orders, commitments and agreements for 95 commercial aircraft at the 2019 Dubai Airshow. The aircraft are valued at more than USD17.4 billion at list prices. Highlights include:
- Emirates Airlines: Purchase agreement 30 787-9s;
- Air Astana: LoI to order 30 737 MAX 8s;
- Sun Express: Purchase agreement for 10 737 MAX 8s;
- Unidentified customer: Purchase agreement for 20 737 MAXs;
- Biman Bangladesh Airlines: Oder for two 787-9s;
- Republic of Ghana: MoU for three 787-9s;
- EGYPTAIR: Announcement that the carrier will lease two additional 787-9s from AerCap. [more - original PR]