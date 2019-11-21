Become a CAPA Member
Loading
21-Nov-2019 8:00 AM

Boeing collects orders/commitments for 95 aircraft at the 2019 Dubai Airshow

Boeing announced (20-Nov-2019) it collected orders, commitments and agreements for 95 commercial aircraft at the 2019 Dubai Airshow. The aircraft are valued at more than USD17.4 billion at list prices. Highlights include:

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More