Boeing MD marketing for Latin America, Africa and Caribbean Kemp Harker, speaking at CAPA's 2017 Latin America Aviation Summit, stated (11-Sep-2017) approximately 75% of the markets operated by Copa Airlines have less than 20 passengers per day. But the airline has the hub and bank structure at Panama City Tocumen International Airport to create traffic flow through its network. Copa works with the airport to facilitate and make connections easy, said Mr Harker.