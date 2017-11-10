Boeing and China Aviation Suppliers Holding Company sign agreement for 300 aircraft

Boeing and China Aviation Suppliers Holding Company (CASC) signed (09-Nov-2017) an agreement for 300 aircraft, including orders and commitments for 300 Boeing single aisle and twin aisle airplanes. The airplanes are valued at more than USD37 billion at list prices. Boeing and China noted that they "continue to work on mutually beneficial ways to grow and support the aviation market", with efforts including industrial cooperation, the development of technologies to reduce aviation's environmental impact and enhance sustainability, and continued cooperation to support the safety, efficiency and capacity of China's air transport system. [more - original PR]