21-Dec-2017 8:03 AM

Boeing announces USD300m in new commitments following passage of US tax reform

Boeing chairman, president and CEO Dennis Muilenburg praised (20-Dec-2017) the passage of the Trump administration tax bill through Congress, stating it will be a "critical driver of business, economic growth and innovation for the [US] and for Boeing". Mr Muilenburg announced immediate commitments for an additional USD300 million in investments that will move forward as a result of the new tax law, as follows:

  • USD100 million for corporate giving, with funds used to support demand for employee gift match programs and for investments in Boeing's focus areas for charitable giving;
  • USD100 million for workforce development in the form of training, education and other capabilities to meet the scale needed for rapidly evolving technologies and expanding markets;
  • USD100 million for "workplace of the future" facilities and infrastructure enhancements for Boeing employees. [more - original PR]

