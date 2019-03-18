18-Mar-2019 8:42 AM
Boeing CEO issues statement on Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 accident investigation
Boeing chairman, president and CEO Dennis Muilenburg issued (17-Mar-2019) a statement regarding a report from Ethiopian Transport Minister Dagmawit Moges concerning the investigation into the crash of Ethiopian Airlines flight 302. According to Mr Muilenburg:
- Boeing continues to support the investigation and is working with the authorities to evaluate new information as it becomes available;
- Safety remains the company's highest priority as it designs, builds and supports its aircraft;
- As standard practice following any accident, Boeing examines its aircraft design and operation and, when appropriate, institutes product updates to further improve safety;
- While investigators continue to work to establish definitive conclusions, Boeing is finalising its development of a previously announced software update and pilot training revision that will address the manoeuvring characteristics augmentation system (MCAS) flight control law's behaviour in response to erroneous sensor inputs;
- Boeing will also continue to provide technical assistance at the request of and under the direction of the US National Transportation Safety Board, the US Accredited Representative working with Ethiopian investigators;
- In accordance with international protocol, all inquiries about the ongoing accident investigation must be directed to the investigating authorities. [more - original PR]