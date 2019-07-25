Boeing books USD3380m loss in 2Q2019 related to charges due to 737 MAX situation

Boeing reported (24-Jul-2019) a core (non-GAAP) loss of USD5.82 per share and a GAAP loss per share of USD5.21 for 2Q2019, reflecting the company's previously announced 737 MAX charge (which reduced revenue by USD5.6 billion and earnings by USD8.74 per share) as well as lower 737 deliveries, partially offset by higher defence and services volume. Boeing recorded revenue of USD15,751 million, a decline of 35% year-on-year. Operating earnings were a loss of USD3380 million. Operating cash flow was negative USD590 million, reflecting lower 737 deliveries and production rate as well as timing of receipts and expenditures. The company paid USD1.2 billion of dividends in the quarter. [more - original PR]