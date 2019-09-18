Boeing: Boeing and Safran invest in energy storage company Electric Power Systems

Boeing and Safran announced (17-Sep-2019) a joint investment in Electric Power Systems (EPS). EPS produces a suite of energy storage products for aerospace and other markets. The joint investment will support EPS in developing a highly automated industrial base capable of producing aviation-grade energy storage systems at an "unprecedented" scale. The investment will also support the advancement of technologies to further reduce the costs of battery systems for electric aircraft, as well as on-demand mobility efforts. The investment was jointly conducted by Boeing HorizonX Ventures and Safran Corporate Ventures via a Series A funding round. [more - original PR]