BOC Aviation signs MoU for 10 new Boeing 737 MAX 10s

Boeing and BOC Aviation announced (19-Jun-2017) an MoU for 10 737 MAX 10 aircraft, subject to internal approvals, today at the 2017 Paris Air Show. The announcement is valued at approximately USD1.25 billion at list prices. BOC Aviation is one of the first aircraft operating leasing companies to order the newest member of the 737 MAX family. The company has committed to more than 300 Boeing aircraft since establishment, it took delivery of its 200th Boeing airplane in Mar-2017 and has an additional 74 737 MAXs on order. [more - original PR]