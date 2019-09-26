Boeing board recommends wide-ranging safety, engineering and design changes at company

Boeing announced (25-Sep-2019) its board made a series of recommendations drawn from the independent review of the company's policies and processes for aircraft design and development by the Committee on Airplane Policies and Processes. The committee was formed in Apr-2019 following the crashes of 737 MAX aircraft operated by Lion Air Flight 610 and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302. The board recommends the company:

Create a 'Product and Services Safety' organisation: This would report directly to senior company leadership and the board's Aerospace Safety Committee; Responsibilities would include reviewing all aspects of product safety, including cases of undue pressure and anonymous product and service safety concerns raised by employees. It also would maintain oversight of Boeing's Accident Investigation Team and the company's safety review boards; This organisation's work should increase awareness and reporting of, and accountability for, safety issues within Boeing, further improving enterprise-wide product and services safety; Have the Organisation Designation Authorisation - Boeing's engineering and technical experts who represent the US FAA in aircraft certification activities - report to the Product and Services Safety organisation and VP for product and services safety. The Accident Investigation Team, as well as the teams responsible for military aircraft certification and mission assurance for space and launch systems, should also report to the VP for product and services safety;

Realign the Engineering function: Engineers throughout Boeing, including the new Product and Services Safety organisation, are recommended to report directly to the chief engineer, who in turn reports directly to the company's CEO; Boeing's chief engineer should focus their attention primarily on the Engineering function and the related needs of the company, supported by a senior leader who is responsible for developing, implementing and integrating new technology, tools, processes and digital systems; The board believes the recommended realignment would strengthen the company's Engineering function, promote continued company wide focus on customer, business unit and operational priorities, and result in an even greater emphasis on safety;

Establish a 'Design Requirements Program': The realigned Engineering function should create a formal Design Requirements Program that would incorporate historical design materials, data and information, best practices, lessons learned and detailed after-action reports. The board believes this will "reinforce Boeing's commitment to continuous improvement and a culture of learning and innovation";

Enhance the 'Continued Operation Safety Program': The board recommends Boeing amend its Continued Operation Safety Program to require all safety and potential safety reports be provided to the chief engineer for his or her review. This would increase transparency and ensure safety reports from all levels of the company are reviewed by senior management;

Re-examine flight deck design and operation: The board recommends Boeing partner with airline customers and others in the industry to re-examine assumptions around flight deck design and operation; Additionally, the company should work with all aviation stakeholders to advise and recommend general pilot training, methods and curricula – where warranted, above and beyond those recommended in a traditional training program – for all commercial aircraft manufactured by the company;

Expand the role and reach of the 'Safety Promotion Center': The centre's role and reach be extended beyond Boeing's engineering and manufacturing communities to the company's global network of employees, factories, facilities and offices. This expansion would "serve to reinforce Boeing's longstanding safety culture and remind employees and the flying public of the company's unyielding commitment to safety, quality and integrity".



The board's recommendations are currently being addressed by Boeing chairman, president and CEO Dennis Muilenburg and senior company leadership, and it is expected the company soon will announce specific actions that will be taken in response to the board's independent work. [more - original PR]