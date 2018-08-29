Boeing: Asia Pacific to account for more than a third of demand for aviation professionals

Boeing released (28-Aug-2018) its 2018 Pilot & Technician Outlook for the Asia Pacific, projecting the region will have the greatest global demand for new civil aviation personnel over the next 20 years. The Asia Pacific region is projected to account for 33% of the global need for pilots, 34% for technicians and 36% for cabin crew. According to the regional outlook:

Demand for new commercial sector pilots remains strong at 240,000. While demand decreased 5%, this was driven by regional trends that indicate a peak in pilot retirements in the first decade of the forecast and a softening of replacement demand in the later years, due to a younger generation entering the pilot ranks long before reaching mandatory retirement age;

New commercial technician demand decreased 5% to 242,000. This is due to advancements in product development on the 737 MAX, which have resulted in increased maintenance efficiencies. Overall, maintenance hours required over the life of the airplane will be reduced;

New commercial cabin crew demand increased 3% to 317,000 due to anticipated fleet mix, cabin configuration and regulatory requirements.

Sub-regional demand projections: