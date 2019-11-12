Become a CAPA Member
12-Nov-2019

Boeing anticipates 737 MAX will return to commercial service from Jan-2020

Boeing reported (11-Nov-2019) it expects the 737 MAX will receive US FAA certification for control software updates in 4Q2019. Consequently, the company now anticipates it will resume deliveries to airline customers in Dec-2019 and have the 737 MAX return to commercial service from Jan-2020. Subsequent to Boeing and the FAA's successful conclusion of the FAA eCab simulator certification session in Nov-2019, Boeing is now working towards the FAA line pilots evaluation and FAA certification flight test. [more - original PR]

