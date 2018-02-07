Boeing signs USD900m in global services agreements at 2018 Singapore airshow

Boeing announced (06-Feb-2018) services orders valued at more than USD900 million at the 2018 Singapore Air Show. The agreements stretch across Global Services' four capability areas. Details include:
- Asia Pacific regional agreements:
- All Nippon Airways: Contract for 36 landing gear exchanges for the 787;
- China Southern Airlines and Guangzhou Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Company Limited : Agreement to develop service capabilities for the Boeing Global Fleet Care portfolio, as well as enhanced component and composite repair capabilities;
- Malaysia Airlines: Agreement for 48 landing gear exchanges for the 737NG. Through the programme, operators receive an overhauled and certified landing gear from an exchange pool maintained by Boeing, with stocked components and supporting parts shipping within 24 hours;
- Nippon Cargo Airlines: Five year agreement to renew Jeppesen charting and electronic flight bag services to optimise navigation and flight operations across its 747 fleet;
- Royal Brunei Airlines: Agreement for five 787-8 overhead flight crew rest retrofits. Modifications will be completed at Boeing Shanghai and will allow the carrier to operate the 787-8 aircraft on long haul routes, providing increased operations flexibility to the fleet and operator;
- SilkAir: Agreement to receive fleet material services for 54 737 MAX and 737NG aircraft;
- Singapore Airlines: Contract to use Electronic Logbook on its 777 and 787 fleet;
- Biman Bangladesh Airlines: Expanded its use of Boeing's Component Services programme by adding the service to support induction of new 787 aircraft that will enter its fleet in Aug-2018, in addition to expanding and extending current component service coverage of its existing 737 and 777 fleets;
- Singapore's Defence Science and Technology Agency: Agreement to engage in collaborative research and experimentation activities, powered by Boeing AnalytX.
- Worldwide agreements include:
- Alaska Airlines: Agreement to renew Jeppesen Flight Planning for its 737 fleet;
- DHL: Order for one 767-300BCF;
- Honeywell Aerospace: Contract extending Aviall's product support agreement as the exclusive distributor for Honeywell Aerospace through 2022, covering interior and exterior lighting equipment for all commercial after market product sales;
- Lufthansa Group: Agreement for 25 landing gear exchange and overhauls across its 777F and 777-300ER fleets for AeroLogic, Lufthansa Cargo and SWISS;
- Parker Aerospace: Aircraft Wheel & Brake Division signed a five year master distributor agreement with Aviall for its Cleveland Wheels & Brakes product line;
- Tunisair: Contract to integrate Jeppesen Aviator services on iPad into its flight operations, reducing pilot time spent on data entry and accessing individual apps.