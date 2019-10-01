Boeing announces further steps to improve safety management

Boeing chairman, president and CEO Dennis Muilenburg announced (30-Sep-2019) a number of steps the company is taking to strengthen safety management across the company and its supply chain, beyond recommendations for changes made by the company's board drawing on a report by the Committee on Airplane Policies and Processes. The steps are focused on operational excellence, investing in people and working to improve global aviation safety in partnership with others across the aerospace community. Discrete steps include:

Expanding company wide use of a comprehensive safety management system and safety review boards to standardise safety policy and objectives, share best practices, manage risk, assess performance, increase visibility and further strengthen safety culture;

Expansion of an anonymous reporting system, already in use at Boeing Commercial Airplanes , encouraging employees to bring forward potential safety issues that will be reviewed by the product and services safety organisation;

, encouraging employees to bring forward potential safety issues that will be reviewed by the product and services safety organisation; Expansion of safety review boards, which are now led by senior company leadership, including Boeing's chief engineer and business unit CEOs, resulting in enhanced visibility;

Investments in enhanced flight simulation and computing capabilities, increasing Boeing's ability to proactively test a wide range of scenarios, resulting in improved product safety;

Launch of advanced R&D efforts into future flight decks also are underway, leveraging leading edge work in human factors science and design. [more - original PR]