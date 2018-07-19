19-Jul-2018 9:03 AM
Boeing announces commitments for 40 high capacity 737 MAX 8s and another 53 MAX 8s
Boeing signed (18-Jul-2018) commitments with four customers, including airlines and leasing companies, covering 93 737 MAX aircraft. The agreements include a carrier that committed to 40 of the high capacity version of the 737 MAX 8. The commitments are valued at nearly USD11 billion at current list prices. The agreements will be reflected on Boeing's orders and deliveries website when they are finalised. [more - original PR]