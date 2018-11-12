Boeing and Safran awarded regulatory approval for 50:50 JV to produce and service APUs

Boeing and Safran received (09-Nov-2018) regulatory approvals for a 50:50 JV focused on designing, building and servicing aircraft auxiliary power units (APUs). The parties will initially perform design work in San Diego (California) and offer expanded service capabilities. The companies named the following executive managerial team for the JV:

CEO: Etienne Boisseau;

COO: Linda Hapgood;

CFO: Erin Morrissey;

CTO: Joan Inlow.

The name of the JV as well as the location of the future headquarters and production and service facilities will be announced at a later date. Boeing Global Services president and CEO Stan Deal said the JV "strengthens Boeing's vertical capabilities as we continue to expand our services portfolio". [more - original PR]