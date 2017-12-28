Loading
Royal Air Maroc orders four 787-9 aircraft

Royal Air Maroc and Boeing announced (27-Dec-2017) orders for four 787-9 aircraft, valued at USD1.1 billion at list prices. Two aircraft were purchased in Dec-2016 and two in Dec-2017. The orders were previously listed as unidentified. Royal Air Maroc selected GEnx-1B engines to power the two aircraft purchased in Dec-2017, with the engine order valued at more than USD100 million at list price. The airline already operates five 787-8s and plans to use the four new aircraft to expand Europe, Middle East, North America and South America services. [more - original PR - Boeing] [more - original PR - GE]

