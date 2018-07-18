Become a CAPA Member
18-Jul-2018 10:39 AM

Boeing and GECAS reach agreement for 35 737-800BCFs

Boeing and GECAS reached (17-Jul-2018) an agreement for 20 firm orders and 15 options for 737-800BCF aircraft, subject to approval by GECAS' board. The agreement increases GECAS' 737-800BCF order book from 15 to 50 aircraft and total commitments for the 737-800BCF programme to 80. GECAS will commit nearly USD1.5 billion worth of 737-800s and conversions. GECAS cargo aircraft group SVP and manager Richard Greener said the agreement "reflects the confidence GECAS has in the 737-800BCF to replace and grow the narrowbody freighter market". GECAS was the launch customer for the 737-800BCF in Apr-2018. Freighter conversions of 737-800s are performed at multiple facilities, including Boeing Shanghai Aviation Services and STAECO. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]

