16-Nov-2021 6:25 AM
Boeing and Etihad Airways expand sustainability initiatives for 787 fleet
Boeing and Etihad Airways expanded (15-Nov-2021) their strategic sustainability partnership with a new MoU to enhance operations across the carrier's network, focusing on its 787 fleet. In addition to a number of services for the 787 fleet, the agreement targets enhanced environmental efficiency across engineering and operating stages, including emission reduction projects at Etihad's facilities, furthering the use of SAF and increasing sustainable financing. The partners expect to develop additional efficiency tools under the expanded agreement and seek to validate concepts for scaling up to benefit the wider industry. [more - original PR - Boeing] [more - original PR - Etihad Airways]