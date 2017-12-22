Boeing and Embraer confirm discussions on 'a potential combination'

Boeing and Embraer confirmed (21-Dec-2017) they are engaged in discussions regarding a potential combination, the basis of which remains under discussion. The parties stated there is no guarantee a transaction will result from the discussions. Any transaction would be subject to the approval of the Brazilian Government and regulators, the companies' boards and Embraer's shareholders. Boeing and Embraer do not intend to make any additional comments regarding the discussions. [more - original PR]