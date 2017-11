Boeing and CDB Aviation finalised (09-Nov-2017) an order for 42 737 MAX 8s, 10 737 MAX 10s and eight 787-9s. The order, valued at USD7.4 billion at current list prices, was announced as a MoU at the 2017 Paris Air Show. The order includes a conversion of six 737 MAX 8 orders, to the 737 MAX 10. CDB Aviation is part of the launch customer group for the 737 MAX 10. [more - original PR]