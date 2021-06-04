Become a CAPA Member
4-Jun-2021 10:33 AM

Boeing and Alaska partner to flight test technologies on 737 MAX 9

Boeing and Alaska Airlines entered (03-Jun-2021) a partnership on the latest Boeing ecoDemonstrator program and will flight test about 20 technologies on a new 737 MAX 9 to enhance safety and sustainability of air travel. The parties will test a new halon-free fire-extinguishing agent that significantly reduces effects on the ozone layer, evaluate an engine nacelle designed to reduce noise and assess cabin sidewalls made from recycled material, among other projects. [more - original PR]

