Boeing and Aviation Lease and Finance Company (ALAFCO) finalised (13-Nov-2017) an order for 20 additional 737 MAX 8 aircraft at the 2017 Dubai Airshow, doubling the lessor's order book for the MAX aircraft. The deal, valued at USD2.2 billion at current list prices, was announced as a commitment at the Paris Air Show. ALAFCO now has 40 737 MAX aircraft on order. [more - original PR]