Boeing and Aviation Lease and Finance Company (ALAFCO) announced (19-Jun-2017) a commitment for 20 737 MAX 8s at the 2017 Paris Air Show. The aircraft are valued at USD2.2 billion at current list prices. ALAFCO already has unfilled orders for 20 737 MAX aircraft. The new commitment will boost the lessor's order to 40 737 MAXs when it is finalised. [more - original PR]