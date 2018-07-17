Boeing, Air Lease Corporation announce orders and commitments for three 787s and 75 737 MAXs

Boeing and Air Lease Corporation (ALC) announced (17-Jul-2018) orders and commitments for up to 78 Boeing aircraft, including 75 737 MAX 8s and three 787-9s. The three 787-9s and the first 20 737 MAX aircraft are firm purchases. The subsequent 55 737 MAX aircraft are commitments until both companies finalise them into firm orders. The order is valued at USD9.6 billion at current list price. ALC has now placed orders and commitments for 361 Boeing aircraft since 2010, including 288 737s, 21 777s and 52 787s. [more - original PR]