6-Nov-2017 6:18 AM

Air China takes delivery of China's first 737 MAX 8

Air China and Boeing marked (03-Nov-2017) the delivery of the airline's first 737 MAX 8 aircraft (B-1397, serial number 60872) on 03-Nov-2017, becoming the first Chinese airline to receive the aircraft type. Air China, via its official Weibo account, announced (03-Nov-2017) the aircraft would arrive in Beijing on 07-Nov-2017. Air China's fleet includes seven 747-8s, 26 777-300ERs and 11 787-9s. Chinese customers will take delivery of around 100 737 MAXs by the end of 2018. [more - original PR]

