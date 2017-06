Boeing and AerCap announced (19-Jun-2017) an order for 30 787-9s. The order was made at the 2017 Paris Air Show and is valued at USD8.1 billion at list prices. The order makes AerCap the largest customer for the 787. AerCap has taken delivery of 55 787s, and now after this order will have a further 67 787s on backlog, including sale and lease back arrangements. [more - original PR]