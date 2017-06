Boeing and AerCap announced (22-Jun-2017) an order for 15 737 MAX 10s. Under the agreement, AerCap will convert 15 of its current 737 MAX aircraft into MAX 10s. AerCap has 100 737 MAX aircraft on order. Earlier at the 2017 Paris Air Show, the leasing company announced an order for an additional 30 787-9s. [more - original PR]