Aviation Capital Group (ACG) and Boeing announced (20-Jun-2017) an order for 20 737 MAX 10 aircraft at the 2017 Paris Air Show. The order, valued at USD2.5 billion at list prices, adds ACG to launch group of the newest, largest member of the 737 MAX family. ACG is already a 737 MAX family customer with 60 current orders, including a mix of MAX 8s and MAX 9s.