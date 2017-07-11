Boeing: 787 has added 140 new routes, but potential for 400

Boeing Commercial Airplanes VP marketing Randy Tinseth, speaking with CAPA at the IATA AGM, said (Jun-2017) there are about 400 new routes that the 787 "could open up efficiently". According to Mr Tinseth, the 787 has opened up around 140 new routes, although the majority of these are not among the 400 that Boeing originally listed. Boeing's customers have been able to "do some things that we really didn't anticipate" with new long range routes with the 787. Mr Tinseth also said the 787 has performed "as good, or better" than Boeing advertised from a range perspective and efficiency perspective. Mr Tinseth has been "a bit surprised" with routes that airlines have successfully managed to deploy the 787 on. [more - CAPA TV]

