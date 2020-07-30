Boeing: 737 MAX production to continue at low rate for 2020, building to 31 per month by 2022

Boeing reported (29-Jul-2020) the 737 programme resumed early stages of production in May-2020 and the OEM expects to continue to produce at low rates for the remainder of 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted air travel and reduced near term demand, resulting in lower production and delivery rate assumptions. Boeing Commercial Airplanes expects to gradually increase the 737 production rate to 31 per month by the beginning of 2022, with further gradual increases to correspond with market demand. Estimated potential concessions and other considerations to customers related to the 737 MAX grounding increased by USD551 million in 2Q2020. [more - original PR]