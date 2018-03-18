Boeing 737 MAX 7 completes first test flight, on schedule for delivery in 2019

Boeing completed (16-Mar-2018) the first test flight of the new 737 MAX 7. The aircraft completed a successful three hour five minute flight, during which it was put through tests on its flight controls, as well as checks of its systems and handling qualities. Boeing Commercial Airplanes VP and GM of the 737 MAX programme Keith Leverkuhn said the first flight demonstrated the the 737 MAX 7 is "performing exactly as designed." Boeing stated the aircraft remains on schedule and has stated its comprehensive flight test programme which will lead to certification and delivery in 2019. The 737 MAX 7 has a maximum capacity of 172 passengers and a maximum range of 3850nm. The aircraft designed for "exceptional performance" for airlines operating at airports at high altitudes and in hot climates. [more - original PR]