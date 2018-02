Boeing completed (07-Feb-2018) firm configuration of the 737 MAX 10. Details include:

Fuselage stretch fuselage of 66 inches (1.68m) over the 737 MAX 9;

Capable of up carrying to 230 passengers in a single class, high density configuration.



The 737 MAX 10 has logged 416 orders from 18 customers and the aircraft is on track to start deliveries "in the 2020 timeframe". Boeing will now move into the detailed design phase prior to the start of production. [more - original PR]