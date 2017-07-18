Boeing forecasts demand for 1230 aircraft in Russia and CIS over 20 years

Boeing forecast (17-Jul-2017) demand for aircraft in Russia and the CIS will reach 1230 new aircraft worth USD140 billion in the next 20 years. Boeing Russia and CIS president Sergey Kravchenko said: "Positive economic changes which we are witnessing, contribute to the improvement of the forecast for the aviation industry of CIS countries". The development of the LCC market in the CIS is expected to stimulate demand for narrowbody aircraft. CIS carriers are expected to require 830 narrowbody and 160 widebody aircraft. More than one quarter of deliveries will replace old aircraft. [more - original PR - Russian]