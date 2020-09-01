Become a CAPA Member
1-Sep-2020 10:32 AM

BOC Aviation terminates agreement with Airbus to purchase 18 A320neo aircraft

BOC Aviation announced (30-Aug-2020) BOC Aviation (Cayman) Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary, entered into an agreement with Airbus to terminate its agreement to purchase 18 A320neo family aircraft. The lessor had originally been scheduled to take delivery of the aircraft in 2023 and 2024, and had granted an option to an unnamed airline to either take A320neo aircraft on long term lease or purchase them at the time of delivery. [more - original PR]

