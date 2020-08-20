Become a CAPA Member
20-Aug-2020 7:58 PM

BOC Aviation reports stable profitability in 1H2020

BOC Aviation reported (20-Aug-2020) the following 1H2020 financial results:

  • Total revenue and other income: USD1035 million, +11% year-on-year;
  • Costs: USD681 million, +18%;
  • Profit before tax: USD354 million, +1%;
  • Net profit: USD323 million, +0.6%;
  • Operating cash flow: USD555 million, -11.8%;
  • Total assets: USD22.6 billion, +14% (compared to year end 2019).
  • Cash and short term deposits: USD436 million;
  • Available liquidity: USD4 billion;
  • Total liabilities: USD17,977 million. [more - original PR]

