BOC Aviation portfolio approaches 300 aircraft, signs 55 lease deals in 1H2017

BOC Aviation reported (29-Aug-2017) the following 1H2017 portfolio highlights:

Fleet of 297 owned and managed aircraft. Managed fleet comprised 36 aircraft;

Average aircraft age of 3.1 years for the owned aircraft fleet, weighted by net book value;

Average remaining lease term of 7.8 years for the owned aircraft fleet, weighted by net book value;

Order book of 196 aircraft scheduled for delivery from 2H0217 to 2021;

Took delivery of 37 aircraft (including three acquired by airline customers on delivery);

Signed 55 leases;

Sold 19 aircraft, with no aircraft older than 10 years remaining in the owned portfolio;

Expanded customer base to 75 airlines in 34 countries and regions in the owned and managed fleet

Subsequent to the end of 1H2017, all remaining aircraft scheduled for delivery in 2017 were placed with lessees and BOC Aviation executed commitments to lease or extend the lease for all aircraft with leases scheduled to expire in 2017. [more - original PR]