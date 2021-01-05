BOC Aviation projects 2020 profits will fall by 25% to 30%

BOC Aviation issued (04-Jan-2021) a formal profit warning. The lessor stated the COVID-19 pandemic and consequent global travel restrictions during 2020 have had a material adverse impact on many airlines, including certain of its customers. As a result, the BOC Aviation board expects that the group will incur provisions for doubtful debts and impairment charges for 2020 that will result in the net profit after tax for the year being between 25% and 30% lower than in 2019. [more - original PR]