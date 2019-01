BOC Aviation portfolio comprises 511 aircraft at the end of 2018; 303 owned and 183 on order

BOC Aviation reported (11-Jan-2019) its portfolio comprised 511 aircraft as of 31-Dec-2018, including 303 owned aircraft, 25 managed aircraft and 183 aircraft on order. The lessor is scheduled to take delivery of 79 aircraft in 2019. It noted that certain airline customers have expressed plans to acquire on delivery 18 of the lessor's aircraft scheduled for delivery in 2019, including four A320neo family aircraft, two A330neo family aircraft, two A350 family aircraft, five Boeing 737 MAX family aircraft and five 787 family aircraft. The current portfolio is as follows:

Owned aircraft: 303 A320ceo: 130; A320neo: 24; A330ceo: 12; A350: Six; 737NG: 98; 737 MAX: Five; 777-300ER: 19; 787: Four; Freighters: Five;

Managed aircraft: 25; A320ceo: Eight; A330ceo: Four; 737NG: Eight; 777-300ER: Three; 777-300: One; Freighters: One;

Aircraft on order: 183; A320neo: 62; A330neo: 12; A350: Two; 737NG: Two; 737 MAX: 90; 777-300ER: Three; 787: 12.