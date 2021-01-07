7-Jan-2021 9:23 AM
BOC Aviation completes 102 lease deals in 2020, takes delivery of 54 aircraft
BOC Aviation announced (06-Jan-2021) the following operational transactions for 4Q2020 and year end 2020:
- Took delivery of 25 aircraft in 4Q2020, and 54 in 2020 (including one acquired by an airline customer on delivery);
- Signed 12 lease commitments and extensions in 4Q2020, bringing the total for 2020 to 102;
- Sold two owned aircraft in 4Q2020, which brought the total number of owned aircraft sold during the year to 12;
- Owned aircraft utilisation at 99.6% for the full year, with one narrowbody aircraft off lease at the end of 2020 and committed for lease;
- A total fleet of 553 aircraft owned, managed and on order;
- An average aircraft age of 3.5 years, with an average remaining lease term of 8.6 years for the 358 owned aircraft fleet, weighted by net book value;
- Order book of 155 aircraft;
- Customer base of 87 airlines in 39 countries and regions in the owned and managed portfolios;
- Managed fleet comprised 40 aircraft, with three single aisle aircraft off lease, one of which has been committed for lease. [more - original PR]