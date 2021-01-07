Become a CAPA Member
7-Jan-2021 9:23 AM

BOC Aviation completes 102 lease deals in 2020, takes delivery of 54 aircraft

BOC Aviation announced (06-Jan-2021) the following operational transactions for 4Q2020 and year end 2020:

  • Took delivery of 25 aircraft in 4Q2020, and 54 in 2020 (including one acquired by an airline customer on delivery);
  • Signed 12 lease commitments and extensions in 4Q2020, bringing the total for 2020 to 102;
  • Sold two owned aircraft in 4Q2020, which brought the total number of owned aircraft sold during the year to 12;
  • Owned aircraft utilisation at 99.6% for the full year, with one narrowbody aircraft off lease at the end of 2020 and committed for lease;
  • A total fleet of 553 aircraft owned, managed and on order;
  • An average aircraft age of 3.5 years, with an average remaining lease term of 8.6 years for the 358 owned aircraft fleet, weighted by net book value;
  • Order book of 155 aircraft;
  • Customer base of 87 airlines in 39 countries and regions in the owned and managed portfolios;
  • Managed fleet comprised 40 aircraft, with three single aisle aircraft off lease, one of which has been committed for lease. [more - original PR]

