BOC Aviation CCO outlines indicators lessors use to monitor airline bankruptcies

BOC Aviation CCO Steven Townend, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit, commented (03-May-2019) on the indicators lessors monitor regarding airline bankruptcies. He said November and February are "the most popular times" for airlines to file for bankruptcy. "Either they haven't got enough money to go through the winter, or they have come out in such bad shape that they can't carry on", he noted. Mr Townend added maintenance delays are another indicator of poor health of an airline. "What you'll find is perhaps they aren't flying the fleet as much as they should" due to lack of spare engines or delayed overhaul turnaround. Utilisation also starts to decrease which is a "usually quite a good indicator" of an airline in trouble.