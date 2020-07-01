1-Jul-2020 11:12 AM
BOC Aviation cancels orders for 30 Boeing 737 MAX and defers other deliveries
BOC Aviation announced (30-Jun-2020) a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company registered in the Cayman Islands, entered into an agreement with Boeing to cancel its order for 30 737 MAX aircraft and deferring the delivery of certain other 737 MAX aircraft. BOC Aviation has signed commitments with customers for all of its Boeing MAX aircraft that are scheduled for delivery before 2023. [more - original PR]