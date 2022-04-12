12-Apr-2022 11:12 AM
BOC Aviation and Airbus enter purchase agreement for 80 A320neo family aircraft
BOC Aviation entered (11-Apr-2022) an agreement with Airbus to purchase 80 A320neo family aircraft, with deliveries scheduled between 2027 and 2029. The order includes 10 A321XLRs, 50 A321neos and 20 A320neos. BOC Aviation MD and CEO Robert Martin stated: "This is the largest single order that we have ever placed". According to the CAPA Fleet Database, BOC Aviation's fleet includes 89 A320neo family aircraft. [more - original PR - BOC Aviation] [more - original PR - Airbus]