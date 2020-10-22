Board of Airline Representatives of Australia calls for expansion of New Zealand Safe Travel Zone

Board of Airline Representatives of Australia (BARA) stated (21-Oct-2020) expanding the New Zealand Safe Travel Zone into all Australian states and territories and a regulatory framework that permits the commercial provision of quarantine services would benefit overseas Australians who have registered to return home. BARA estimates there may be up to 100,000 Australians overseas, while the number of Australians that have registered their intent to return home with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade increased from 19,000 in late Aug-2020 to more than 32,000. [more - original PR]