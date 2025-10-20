BNDES approves USD313m to export 13 E175s to SkyWest Airlines
CAPA News Briefs
CAPA publishes more than 1,000 global News Briefs every week, covering all aspects of the aviation and travel industry. It’s the most comprehensive source of market intelligence in the world, with around 50 per cent of content translated from non-English sources. The breadth of our coverage means you won’t need any other news sources to monitor competitors and stay informed about the latest developments in the wider aviation sector.
Our daily News Briefs are only available to CAPA Members
Membership provides access to more than 1,000 News Briefs every week, with quick links to our Analysis Reports, Research Publications, Data Centre and more.
It’s easy to keep your News Briefs relevant by customising your email alerts based on topic, region, sector, frequency and more. Once you’ve saved your settings, you can stay up-to-date wherever you are, by quickly scanning our News Briefs online or via the CAPA mobile app.
Membership also provides full access to our Analysis Reports, in-depth Research Publications and comprehensive Data Centre. Premium CAPA Members can also access add-ons such as our exclusive Fleet Database, Airline Cask Data tools and more, to enjoy the full capabilities of our global platform.
Background ✨
Brazil's National Bank for Economic and Social Development has recently supported similar Embraer E175 export deals, including BRL2.1 billion for 16 aircraft to Republic Airways and BRL900 million for six aircraft to Horizon Air, both with deliveries scheduled through 2025 and 2026 and repayments in US dollars1 2. SkyWest anticipated operating 278 E175s by end-2026, with 38 deliveries planned through that year3 4.