13-Oct-2017 8:14 PM

bmi regional: New Heathrow runway plans for 2025 is in a 'very very long time'

bmi regional CCO Jochen Scnadt, speaking at the CAPA-ACTE Global Summit, stated (12-Oct-2017) a new runway at London Heathrow Airport planned for 2025 is in a "very, very long time". Mr Scnadt asked "what happens in the meantime?" saying while operating through a large hub "makes sense" in terms of the national economy, regional connectivity should aim to grow while Heathrow is expanded. He however acknowledged markets will always exist that can only be served by a connection, because "they just aren't big enough".

