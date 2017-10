bmi regional CCO Jochen Scnadt, speaking at the CAPA-ACTE Global Summit, reiterated (12-Oct-2017) there is an "infrastructure crunch" in the South East of the UK. Mr Scnadt does not share the optimism of London Heathrow Airport CEO John Holland-Kaye, regarding Heathrow's planned third runway opening in 2025. Mr Scnadt urged for a complementary, long term UK plan for better use of existing infrastructure, which would also benefit regional airports.