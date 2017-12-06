Loading
6-Dec-2017 11:16 AM

Blue Swan Daily offers European capacity insights for Dec-2017

CAPA - Centre for Aviation, via a Blue Swan Daily article, reported (01-Dec-2017) the following European capacity insights for Dec-2017:

  • Start of the month schedules show Dec-2017 departure seat capacity from Europe is expected to rise 5.2% year-on-year;
  • Year to date European departure capacity averaged 6.6% growth across the first 11 months of 2017;
  • Dec-2017 will be the third successive month to see year-on-year declines in capacity growth, as the failure of both airberlin and Monarch Airlines hit the schedules;
  • Full year growth in capacity from Europe will fall slightly short of last year's 6.5% rate - it will only be down marginally and will still be the second fastest rate over the past 10 years. [more - Blue Swan Daily analysis]

