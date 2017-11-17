Blue Swan comments on Accolade Investment Group's acquisition of 100% stake in Brno Turany Airport

CAPA - Centre for Aviation, via a Blue Swan Daily article, stated (16-Nov-2017) Accolade Investment Group's acquisition of a 100% stake in Brno Turany Airport should be of considerable benefit to the facility. Brno Airport handled 417,000 passengers in 2016 at a decline of 10.4% year-on-year. This is less than 4% of the total handled at Prague Vaclav Havel Airport. Brno is a city of 380,000 people in a metropolitan area of 800,000, and is situated at a historical crossroads in the southeast of the Czech Republic. It is too early to consider Accolade Investment Group's plans for Brno, but the airport is badly in need of a range of full service, low cost or hybrid European routes to connect it to cities that fall within the same technological framework, or where there are established financial mechanisms. These might include Berlin and Frankfurt, Paris, and possibly even London City. [more - Blue Swan Daily analysis]